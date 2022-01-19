On vacation in St Barts, ex-Man Utd star Fellaini kisses stunning ex-Playboy model Victoria Bonya in the sea.

Marouane Fellaini, the former Manchester United striker, spent his vacation in St Barts with Victoria Bonya, the former Playboy model.

Fellaini swam in the sea with Bonya and even kissed the gorgeous Russian.

Bonya, 42, has been a long-time friend of Fellaini’s, with the two first meeting on an intimate date in 2018.

After winning the Chinese Super League and Chinese Cup with Shandong Taishan, the towering Belgian is taking a break from football.

Fellaini has chosen a cool new hairstyle to let his hair down in the off-season.

The hypnotic fro has been replaced by braids on the target man.

And, while he’s soaking up the rays, he’s at risk of attracting transfer interest from newly mega-wealthy Newcastle.

In the January transfer window, however, the Toon will face competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Since joining United in 2019, Fellaini has 30 goals and six assists in 80 appearances.

And he has a wealth of Premier League experience, which could be beneficial to Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened Magpies.

His contract with the CSL club runs until 2025.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.