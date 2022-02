On Valentine’s Day, a tweet from Mike Greenberg’s daughter goes viral.

Following Valentine’s Day, a hilarious tweet from ESPN host Mike Greenberg’s daughter has gone viral on social media.

Nikki Greenberg, the longtime ESPN host’s daughter, was not pleased with her father’s admission on the holiday.

Mike Greenberg had previously revealed what he got his wife for Valentine’s Day their first year together.

“I gave her lingerie for our first Valentine’s Day.”

It didn’t go over very well.

But it’s still funny to us after 26 years.

That is, in a nutshell, what it is all about.

“To all, a very happy Valentine’s Day,” Mike Greenberg wrote.

For their daughter, that is far too much information.

She wrote on Twitter, “Things I didn’t need to know.”

