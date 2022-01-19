On Wednesday, a defensive player was released by the Packers.

On Wednesday, the Packers cut a defensive player.
The Green Bay Packers made an unexpected roster change on Wednesday.
Kingsley Keke, a defensive lineman, was released from the team.
This move came at an unexpected time.
The Packers will face the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in a few days.
The Packers’ decision to release Keke at this time is unclear.
Keke had 23 tackles, four quarterback hits, three pass breakups, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 12 games for the Packers this season.
