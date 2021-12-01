On Wednesday, an NFL team had to cancel practice.

An NFL team was forced to cancel practice on Wednesday afternoon due to safety concerns.

The Houston Texans canceled practice and all other in-person activities Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, on the advice of their medical team, because some players were sick.

On a Zoom call with reporters this afternoon, head coach David Culley spoke with them.

He stated that no positive COVID-19 tests have been returned by the team.

Despite this, the team decided to cancel practice.

“We’ve got a few players who are a little under the weather right now, and our medical team just felt like it’d be best for us to keep them home for precautionary reasons, and then we’ll be back to business as usual (Thursday),” Culley said.

