On Wednesday evening, Chloe Kim made Olympic history.

On Wednesday night, American snowboarder Chloe Kim made Winter Olympic history.

Kim, 21, became the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in the halfpipe event at the Winter Olympics.

On Wednesday night, the Long Beach, California native dominated her first run of the halfpipe and never looked back.

Chloe Kim Made Olympics History On Wednesday Night

Chloe Kim Made Olympics History On Wednesday Night