On Wednesday evening, Chloe Kim made Olympic history.
On Wednesday night, American snowboarder Chloe Kim made Winter Olympic history.
Kim, 21, became the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in the halfpipe event at the Winter Olympics.
On Wednesday night, the Long Beach, California native dominated her first run of the halfpipe and never looked back.
Chloe Kim Made Olympics History On Wednesday Night
Chloe Kim Made Olympics History On Wednesday Night
CHLOE KIM STOMPS IT IN RUN 1.@ChloeKim‘s 94.00 puts her in the top spot in the Snowboard Halfpipe Final! #WinterOlympics
📺: @nbc & @peacockTV
Stream: https://t.co/HTEl6kZ7K4pic.twitter.com/EP7RnV2qxf
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022
SHE DID IT 🥇 🥇 @ChloeKim is the first woman in Olympic history to win back-to-back gold medals in the Halfpipe. pic.twitter.com/dv0oeGwsDq
— TOGETHXR (@togethxr) February 10, 2022