On Wednesday, JJ Watt shared some positive injury news.

JJ Watt was activated from injured reserve last week by the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite the fact that he isn’t a lock to start against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, he appears to be making significant progress.

Watt discussed his recovery from a torn labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff tear on Wednesday afternoon.

Since returning to the gridiron, he said his shoulder has held up well.

When asked if he’s tested his surgically repaired shoulder, Watt replied, “Yes…I’ve gone up against offensive lineman already.”

“I’ve gone through a lot of simulated plays and drives.”

Watt is expected to play in the Cardinals’ Wild Card game, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Watt, on the other hand, must be fully committed to practice.

