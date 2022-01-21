On Wednesday night, a Chiefs player was allegedly arrested.

On Wednesday night, a Chiefs player was reportedly arrested.

The Kansas City Chiefs received concerning news about one of their starting linebackers as the Divisional Round of the playoffs approached.

Willie Gay, a Chiefs linebacker, was arrested in Overland Park on a misdemeanor criminal damage charge, according to a report from KCTV5.

He was taken to the Johnson County Detention Center for processing.

At this time, no additional details about Gay’s arrest have been released.

Obviously, the Chiefs are in a bad situation.

Gay, a former second-round pick, had 48 tackles, two interceptions, and 0.5 sacks during the regular season.

