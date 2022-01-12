On Wednesday, the 49ers released a quarterback.

On Wednesday, the 49ers cut a quarterback.

This weekend at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card game.

The Niners decided to do some roster housekeeping before heading to the game.

San Francisco has released quarterback Tyler Bray from the practice squad, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

The 49ers added punter Ryan Winslow as a result of the trade.

Bray, 30, joined the San Francisco practice squad in late December and had been with the team for just over two weeks when he was released on Wednesday.

Throughout his time with the Niners, he was a member of the practice squad.

