On Wednesday, the Bengals received good injury news.

On Wednesday, the Bengals received some positive injury news.
The Cincinnati Bengals got some encouraging news regarding their top pass rusher.
Trey Hendrickson, a defensive end, was upgraded from a limited to a full participant in the team’s practices on Wednesday.
Bengals Get Encouraging Injury News On Wednesday
