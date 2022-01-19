On Wednesday, the Bengals received good injury news.

On Wednesday, the Bengals received some positive injury news.

The Cincinnati Bengals got some encouraging news regarding their top pass rusher.

Trey Hendrickson, a defensive end, was upgraded from a limited to a full participant in the team’s practices on Wednesday.

Bengals Get Encouraging Injury News On Wednesday

Good news on the injury front: #Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion) practiced in full today. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) January 19, 2022