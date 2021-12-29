On Wednesday, the Browns signed a new kicker.

On Wednesday, the Browns brought in a new kicker.
The Cleveland Browns made a major roster change on Wednesday afternoon.
Browns quarterback Nick Mullens has been placed on the ReserveCOVID-19 list, according to a team statement.
A different move, on the other hand, made the news.
Chris Blewitt, a veteran kicker, has been added to the practice squad.
This season, he’s been circulating the NFL and, thanks to his name – Blewitt – he’s gone viral on occasion.
Here is the team’s announcement.
We’ve signed K Chris Blewitt to the practice squad and made other roster moves
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2021
Blewitt (pronounced BLUE-it) is 5-9, 195 and officially in his first NFL season out of Pittsburgh. Originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Blewitt made his NFL debut this season and appeared in two games with Washington. He converted 2 of 5 field goal attempts with a long of 52 and made both PATs. He also spent time on the Football Team’s practice squad this season. A native of Fairfax County, Va., Blewitt will wear No. 12.