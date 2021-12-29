On Wednesday, the Browns signed a new kicker.

On Wednesday, the Browns brought in a new kicker.

The Cleveland Browns made a major roster change on Wednesday afternoon.

Browns quarterback Nick Mullens has been placed on the ReserveCOVID-19 list, according to a team statement.

A different move, on the other hand, made the news.

Chris Blewitt, a veteran kicker, has been added to the practice squad.

This season, he’s been circulating the NFL and, thanks to his name – Blewitt – he’s gone viral on occasion.

Here is the team’s announcement.

The Browns Signed A New Kicker On Wednesday

We’ve signed K Chris Blewitt to the practice squad and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2021