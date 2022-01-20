On Wednesday, the Buccaneers worked out a veteran wide receiver.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers ran a veteran wide receiver through his paces.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still auditioning free agents despite being in the playoffs.

On Wednesday, they brought in a seasoned wide receiver.

This week, the Buccaneers worked out Vyncint Smith, a former Houston Texan and New York Jets wideout.

Smith played in two games for the Mets this season and seven in 2020.

In 2019, he had his best pro season, catching 17 passes for 225 yards for Gang Green.

The Bucs were rumored to be working out Smith because of current depth issues at wide receiver, but according to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the team hosted the 25-year-old with an eye toward a future match.

Bucs Worked Out Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

Bucs Worked Out Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday