On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears spoke with a former NFL head coach.

On Wednesday, the Bears resumed their coaching search, this time with a Super Bowl winner.

Chicago spoke with former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Today, the Bears interviewed former Eagles HC Doug Pederson for the job of head coach,” Schefter reported.

The Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting, Glenn Cook, was also contacted about filling the GM position, according to the report.

