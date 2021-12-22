On Wednesday, the Chiefs are said to receive positive testing results.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs are expected to receive good testing news.

The Kansas City Chiefs, like many other NFL teams, have been dealing with a slew of new COVID positives over the last few days.

Fortunately, KC received some much-needed good news this morning, according to reports.

There were no new positives for the Chiefs on Wednesday, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The news comes just one day after a half-dozen Chiefs players were named to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Even so, if the Chiefs don’t turn things around soon, they’ll be without a dozen players, including several starters.

Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Josh Gordon are among the players on their reserveCOVID-19 roster.

The NFL has been rumored to be considering moving their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s currently set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

EST, but if things don’t improve, that could change.

