On Wednesday, the Cowboys put a quarterback on injured reserve.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys made a minor adjustment to their quarterback depth chart, placing third-stringer Will Grier on injured reserve.

Grier, a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2019, was waived by the Panthers and signed with the Cowboys in September.

He did not play in any of Dallas’ games.

With Grier out of the picture, Ben DiNucci takes over as the starting quarterback.

Behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, he is the Cowboys’ No. 3 quarterback.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games, one of which he started.

