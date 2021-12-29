On Wednesday, the Falcons acquired a notable quarterback.

On Wednesday, the Falcons acquired a well-known quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons have acquired a well-known quarterback from an NFC South foe.

In the aftermath of Sam Darnold’s return, the Carolina Panthers released reserve quarterback Matt Barkley.

The Falcons picked up the veteran quarterback from waivers on Wednesday.

According to reports from yesterday, the Panthers were looking at Barkley as a practice squad option if he cleared waivers.

Falcons Claimed A Notable Quarterback On Wednesday

Falcons Claimed A Notable Quarterback On Wednesday