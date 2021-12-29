On Wednesday, the Raiders signed two new players.

On Wednesday, the Raiders made two new signings.

The Raiders have made a pair of free agent signings ahead of Week 17, which is just around the corner.

The Raiders announced the addition of free agent linebackers Justin March-Lillard and Kyle Wilber to their roster on Wednesday.

Derek Carrier, a tight end, has been activated from the injured reserve list.

The Raiders also made some changes to their reserve COVID-19 roster.

For Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, they have activated offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Brandon Facyson, and safety Roderic Teamer.

The Raiders Signed 2 New Players On Wednesday

The Raiders Signed 2 New Players On Wednesday