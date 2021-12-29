On Wednesday, the Raiders signed two new players.

On Wednesday, the Raiders made two new signings.
The Raiders have made a pair of free agent signings ahead of Week 17, which is just around the corner.
The Raiders announced the addition of free agent linebackers Justin March-Lillard and Kyle Wilber to their roster on Wednesday.
Derek Carrier, a tight end, has been activated from the injured reserve list.
The Raiders also made some changes to their reserve COVID-19 roster.
For Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, they have activated offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Brandon Facyson, and safety Roderic Teamer.
The Raiders Signed 2 New Players On Wednesday
We have signed free agents LB Justin March-Lillard and LB Kyle Wilber.
We have designated TE Derek Carrier for return from the Reserve/Injured list.
We have activated G Jermaine Eluemunor, CB Brandon Facyson and S Roderic Teamer from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/fxovP3Wso2
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021