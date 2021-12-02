On Wednesday, the Ravens received some encouraging news during practice.

Calais Campbell, a defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, could return this week after missing last Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Campbell is still in concussion protocol, but he returned to practice on Wednesday.

Before going inside, he was able to take part in warmups.

Campbell’s progress has been described as “very encouraging” by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who cautioned that the team will “just see where it goes.”

Ravens Got Promising News At Practice On Wednesday

