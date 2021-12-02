On Wednesday, the safety for the New England Patriots was absent from practice.

The New England Patriots will take their six-game winning streak into a key AFC East rivalry game against the Buffalo Bills next Monday.

However, there is growing concern that one of the team’s starting defensive backs will miss a few days before the team heads to upstate New York.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was absent from practice on Wednesday due to a “possible COVID-19-related situation.” It’s unclear whether the 25-year-old will be placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list at this time.

New England chose to keep Dugger out of practice to be extra cautious with the situation.

In the near future, more information about his situation will undoubtedly become available.

New England Patriots Safety Missed Practice On Wednesday

