On Wednesday, the Steelers received some discouraging news about Najee Harris.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in this weekend’s AFC Wild Card playoff game, they’ll need their offense to be at full strength.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, one of their stars’ futures appears to be in jeopardy right now.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh’s rookie running back, did not practice on Wednesday, according to the team’s first injury report of the week.

He was placed on the injured reserve list because of an elbow injury he suffered early in last Sunday’s overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

After getting injured last weekend, Harris was able to return to the game.

He finished the game with 28 yards on 11 carries and four receptions for 27 yards.

Mike Tomlin, the Steelers’ head coach, said of Harris on Wednesday, “He’s been aggressive in terms of treatment.”

“As we get closer to game time, we’ll let practice participation and how he feels guide us.”

