On Wednesday, there was no ‘Meeting’ with Kliff Kingsbury, according to reports.

The Arizona Cardinals’ 2021 season came to an end this past Monday with a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

And, according to what we were told, things were tense in the aftermath.

The Cardinals’ brass had a “tense meeting” on Wednesday, according to Kyle Odegard of Seven Star Digital.

According to the report, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell, GM Steve Keim, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury were at odds.

Bidwell was said to be “disappointed” with the team’s late-season struggles.

He seemed to imply that things could change.

This report, however, has been debunked.

Only minutes later, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Kingsbury and Cardinals brass had not met.

As a result, the report appears to be a colossal waste of time.

Report: There Was No Kliff Kingsbury ‘Meeting’ On Wednesday

Report: There Was No Kliff Kingsbury ‘Meeting’ On Wednesday