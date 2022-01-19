On Wednesday, two Chiefs players were absent from practice.

Two Chiefs players were absent from practice on Wednesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice on Wednesday in preparation for their divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

Only two players on the active roster were unavailable for today’s workout, according to head coach Andy Reid: running back Darrel Williams and cornerback Rashad Fenton.

Williams, who has been dealing with a nagging toe injury, played only eight snaps in the Steelers’ Wild Card win this past weekend.

Reserve running back Jerick McKinnon filled in admirably in his absence, racking up 142 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown reception.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs’ running back, has missed the last three games, but he participated in today’s practice.

Fenton, who had started eight games for Kansas City this season, was a late scratch prior to his team’s Wild Card victory.

Reid claims that the cornerback’s back “locked up” just before the game.

The Chiefs will take on the Bills at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

ET is an abbreviation for ”

2 Chiefs Players Missed Practice On Wednesday

2 Chiefs Players Missed Practice On Wednesday