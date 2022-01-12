On Wednesday, two Georgia players were added to the transfer portal.

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the national championship just under 48 hours ago.

Georgia had not won a championship in over 40 years, giving their fans reason to rejoice.

However, a portion of that joy was fleeting.

Two Bulldogs players decided to leave the team on Wednesday afternoon.

Cornerback Jalen Kimber and wide receiver Justin Robinson, according to ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg, have entered the transfer portal.

“Just now, Georgia cornerback Jalen Kimber and wide receiver Justin Robinson entered the transfer portal,” Rittenberg reported.

Kimber ranked No. 1 on ESPN.

In the 2020 recruiting class, he is ranked 84th overall.

