Mike Tyson calls Muhammad Ali “the greatest man ever” in a heartfelt message on what would have been the icon’s 80th birthday.

Mike Tyson called Muhammad Ali “the greatest man ever” on what would have been his 80th birthday.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world passed away in the summer of 2016 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Iron Mike grew up idolizing Tyson and paid tribute to him early Monday morning on Twitter.

He tweeted, “Happy birthday to Muhammad Ali, the greatest man on the face of the earth.”

“He pushed people from the margins of society to achieve success.”

“It’s not just in boxing; it’s in life,” says the fighter.

Tyson continues to hold the late Ali in high regard and frequently sings his praises.

On his Instagram page in September of last year, he proudly shared a throwback photo of one of his many meetings with Ali.

He wrote alongside the photo, “Still a fan @muhammadali (hashtag)thegreatest.”

Tyson admires Ali so much that he believes the slickest trash talker of all time would have defeated him if they had fought when they were both in their primes.

“I realize it’s a fantasy game,” he explained to Yahoo Sports.

“I think I’d win in a fantasy fight, but not in a real one.”

“Ali is the greatest athlete who has ever lived.”

Ali’s tenacity, according to Tyson, would have tamed his infamous ferocity.

In 2016, he told GQ, “He’ll fight you to the bitter end.”

He’s a pit bull or a f*****g rooster.

“However, he was more of a model than a fighter in his prime!”

“He had only one trick up his sleeve.”

He was no longer a threat.

He was arrogant.

He wasn’t going down without a fight.”

He continued, “Ali is the most competitive fighter ever.”

