On WR AJ Brown, the Titans make an important roster decision.

WR AJ Brown is a key member of the Titans’ roster.

Since the Titans’ Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans, wide receiver AJ Brown has been out.

Because of injuries to his chest, ribs, and hand, the Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve.

Brown’s injuries aren’t serious enough to keep him out for the rest of the 2021 season, which is a good thing for the Titans.

In fact, he may be able to return to the team’s starting lineup very soon.

Brown was placed back on injured reserve by the Titans on Monday.

This means the team has given him a 21-day window to return.

Brown’s return would be a huge boost to the Titans’ passing game, especially with Julio Jones still out.

The third-year wideout has 46 catches for 615 yards and three touchdowns in ten games this season.

Titans Make Important Roster Decision On WR A.J. Brown

Titans Make Important Roster Decision On WR A.J. Brown