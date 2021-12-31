One AFC team’s playoff hopes, according to an ESPN analyst, are “done.”

With only two weeks left in the regular season, a slew of teams will be vying for a postseason berth.

According to ESPN’s Sam Acho, one team in the AFC has no chance of making the playoffs.

On Friday’s episode of Get Up, Acho stated unequivocally that the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff hopes are over.

“If you take out the essentially, you’ve got a point.”

They have completed their task.

“They’re out! The Ravens’ playoff hopes are over,” Acho declared.

“It has nothing to do with the quarterback situation.”

Tyler Huntley has the ability to help the Ravens win games.

It’s the rest of the world that’s causing the problem.

This team’s other members are all injured.”

The Ravens have been hampered by injuries this season.

They actually lost a slew of key offensive players before the regular season began.

