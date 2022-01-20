One Ben Simmons trade offer was reportedly rejected by the Sixers.

One Ben Simmons trade offer was reportedly rejected by the 76ers.

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers appear to be sticking to their guns when it comes to a possible Ben Simmons trade.

The 76ers have shown “no interest” in an enticing trade package put together by the Sacramento Kings, according to Sixers insider Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

In exchange for Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris, the deal would reportedly include Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, and two first-round picks.

