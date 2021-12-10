One CFB head coaching job has reportedly been offered to Kevin Sumlin.

One CFB head coaching position has reportedly been offered to Kevin Sumlin.

According to a new report, former Texas A&M and Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin is a candidate for at least one FCS opening.

Prairie View AandM has contacted Sumlin about its head coaching vacancy, according to Mark Berman of FOX 26.

Eric Dooley, who had been the Panthers’ head coach for the previous four seasons, left earlier this week to take over the program at Southern.

Sumlin has also been mentioned in relation to the Grambling opening.

Kevin Sumlin Was Reportedly Contacted For 1 CFB Head Coaching Job

Kevin Sumlin Was Reportedly Contacted For 1 CFB Head Coaching Job