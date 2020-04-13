One CL winner admits he ‘wasn’t good enough’ for Liverpool

Igor Biscan admits he “wasn’t good enough” for Liverpool despite winning a Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Cup during his time at the club.

The Croatian made Rafa Benitez’s 18-man matchday squad for the final – but failed to get on the pitch – as Liverpool came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 and win the 2005 Champions League final on penalties.

Biscan moved to Liverpool for £5.5m in 2000 and made 117 appearances for the club in all competitions – but the former Dinamo Zagreb never felt “good enough” at the Merseyside club.

Biscan told Liverpool’s official website, he said: “The main reason is that I wasn’t good enough, to be honest.

“It took me some time to really adapt and understand and find my place in the team, within the team in this type of football.

“It wasn’t easy and I didn’t play much. I just needed to change some things about the way I think about the game; then I did it and when I did it, when I changed some things, of course I still had to be patient and give myself a little bit of time.

“Then it was OK, I felt much better and felt I could play much easier.”

