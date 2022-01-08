One coaching candidate is said to have the support of the current Jaguars GM.

The current Jaguars general manager is said to be a “big supporter” of one coaching candidate.

Bill O’Brien, the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, will interview for a new job following the national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

O’Brien is expected to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars job next week, according to multiple reports.

Jacksonville, which recently fired head coach Urban Meyer, has already conducted interviews with a number of candidates.

According to the latest reports, O’Brien may be the favorite.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke is a “big supporter” of O’Brien, according to a new report from NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

According to CBS Sports, here’s more:

According to the report, Vic Fangio may replace O’Brien as the team’s defensive coordinator.

He is, however, the current head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Denver’s plans to move on are unknown at this time.

If they do, Fangio will be the most sought-after defensive coordinator available.

On the board of directors in Jacksonville, there are a number of outstanding candidates.

According to reports, the team has interviewed Doug Pederson and Dave Caldwell, as well as former Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich.

We’ll find out who the team hires soon.

Current Jaguars GM Reportedly “Big Supporter” Of 1 Coaching Candidate

Current Jaguars GM Reportedly “Big Supporter” Of 1 Coaching Candidate