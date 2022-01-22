One coaching candidate is said to have the support of the Jaguars GM.

One coaching candidate is said to have the support of the Jaguars’ general manager.

The Jaguars of Jackonsville appear to be targeting a lesser-known candidate for head coaching.

The Jaguars are looking for a replacement for Urban Meyer, who was a complete disaster in his one and only season in the city.

GM Trent Baalke has spearheaded the new coaching search despite strong opposition from many.

He appears to have discovered his ideal partner.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Baalke is eyeing Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as his next head coach.

It appears that Eberflus’ willingness to collaborate with Baalke will ultimately determine the outcome.

“Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, whose role in the team’s ongoing coaching search has perplexed many around the league and enraged Jacksonville’s fan base, has most recently aligned himself with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in his attempt to find a coach willing to eagerly work alongside him, league sources said,” writes La Canfora for CBS Sports.

Jaguars GM Reportedly “Strongly Backing” 1 Coaching Candidate

