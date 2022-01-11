One College GameDay analyst correctly predicted the national title.

College football analysts were making their final predictions for who would win the national championship five months ago.

Many people, predictably, supported the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Few predicted the Georgia Bulldogs would win the national championship before the season started.

Even fewer predicted that the two would face off in the championship game.

David Pollack, an ESPN college football analyst, was not one of them.

He correctly predicted the national title game matchup nearly five months ago, before the season even began.

In August, Pollack said, “I told you Alabama would win the SEC championship game, but Georgia would beat them in a natty.”

1 College GameDay Analyst Had Right National Title Prediction

