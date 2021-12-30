One ESPN analyst believes Joe Burrow would be preferred over Patrick Mahomes.

According to one ESPN analyst, Joe Burrow is a better option than Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes has been regarded as the best young franchise quarterback since assuming the starting job full-time in 2018.

However, in 2021, a few new options are starting to emerge.

Joe Burrow was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bengals had just finished a 2-14 season as the No. 1 overall pick.

After tearing his ACL in 2020, he is now in his second season with Cincinnati, leading the team to a 9-6 record heading into the postseason.

Despite the fact that Mahomes has a more extensive resume, ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody believes Joey B would be a better fit as his franchise quarterback for the next five years.

“Sometimes it’s about the intangibles,” he said on today’s episode of First Take.

And what Joe Burrow has done for the Cincinnati Bengals… It’s almost as if he’s given the entire organization a chip on the shoulder.”

Burrow, who is 25 years old, is currently ranked sixth in passing yards (4,165), seventh in passing touchdowns (30), and second in competition percentage (69.9%).

In addition to those impressive numbers, the former LSU star leads the league in interceptions (14) and sacks (47).

Following a shaky start to the season, Mahomes is beginning to resemble the MVP candidate we once knew.

The 26-year-old quarterback has a slight advantage over Burrow with 4,310 yards and 33 touchdowns while helping his team win the AFC West.

On Sunday afternoon, Burrow and Mahomes will square off in a Week 17 matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs.