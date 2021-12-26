One former NFL coach is expected to be interviewed by the Raiders, according to reports.

The Raiders were the first team to fire their head coach this season, so they’ve had the most time to vet candidates.

And, thanks to recent rule changes, they’ll have a leg up on the competition with one particular candidate.

The Raiders are set to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Bowles has been mentioned in previous Raiders coaching searches, according to the report.

Bowles has also worked as a head coach.

In 2011, he was the Miami Dolphins’ interim head coach for three games, and from 2015 to 2018, he was the head coach of the New York Jets.

Bowles had a 24-40 record with the Jets, though he went 14-34 in his final three seasons.

Bowles, on the other hand, has resurrected his career as the Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator over the last three years.

In his second season as head coach, he transformed the Bucs’ defense from a bottom-five to a top-ten unit.

Bowles was also credited with the team’s Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

