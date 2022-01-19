One frontrunner for the Giants’ job may emerge, according to a report.

One frontrunner for the Giants job could emerge, according to a report.

The New York Giants are looking for a new head coach and general manager.

Several general manager candidates have been interviewed by the team over the last few weeks.

While the team focuses on securing a general manager, a frontrunner for head coaching may emerge.

Joe Schoen, the executive of the Buffalo Bills, has already been interviewed by the Giants twice.

This offseason, he and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could be a package deal for the Giants.

“According to a source close to Schoen, Daboll is’very high’ on Schoen’s list of potential head coaches if he gets the Giants GM job, and Daboll would be expected to get an interview if he was still available,” Giants insider Ralph Vacchiano said.

“The source said Daboll might even be the favorite to succeed Schoen as Giants coach, but that Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores were also on Schoen’s shortlist.”

