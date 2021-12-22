One key Chiefs player is expected to miss Sunday’s game.

A major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases struck the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week.

While several players will have the chance to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harrison Butker, who tested positive for the virus on Monday, will be suspended for ten days as an unvaccinated player.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, former practice squad kicker Elliott Fry will take over kicking duties in Week 16.

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

