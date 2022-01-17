One NFL job has Jim Harbaugh listed as a favorite.

One NFL job is listed as Jim Harbaugh’s favorite.

Despite having yet to interview for the Raiders head coaching job, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is the current favorite.

Harbaugh isn’t expected to interview for the job because he appears to be happy at Michigan, but he’s still the overwhelming favorite to land the job.

The Steelers’ Doug Pederson and Mike Tomlin are next on the list, followed by Rich Bisaccia, who was the interim head coach after Jon Gruden resigned.

Jim Harbaugh Is The Listed Favorite For 1 NFL Job

Jim Harbaugh Is The Listed Favorite For 1 NFL Job