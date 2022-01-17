One NFL job has Jim Harbaugh listed as a favorite.

One NFL job is listed as Jim Harbaugh’s favorite.
Despite having yet to interview for the Raiders head coaching job, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is the current favorite.
Harbaugh isn’t expected to interview for the job because he appears to be happy at Michigan, but he’s still the overwhelming favorite to land the job.
The Steelers’ Doug Pederson and Mike Tomlin are next on the list, followed by Rich Bisaccia, who was the interim head coach after Jon Gruden resigned.
Jim Harbaugh Is The Listed Favorite For 1 NFL Job
Jim Harbaugh Is The Listed Favorite For 1 NFL Job
#Raiders coach odds per @SportsBettingAG:
Jim Harbaugh 2-1
Bisaccia 5-2
Doug Pederson 5-1
Mike Tomlin 7-1
Dabo Swinney 8-1
Byron Leftwich 10-1
David Shaw 10-1
Eric Bieniemy 10-1
Sean Payton 10-1
Todd Bowles 10-1
Brian Daboll 14-1
Joe Brady 16-1
Nathaniel Hackett 20-1
Lane! 100-1
— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 17, 2022