One NFL job has reportedly “piqued” Jim Harbaugh’s interest.

On Sunday, speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s possible return to the NFL grew.

Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling around him more than the ones swirling around him last year (when he was under fire at Michigan).

The head coach of the Michigan Wolverines hasn’t said much else, but reports continue to suggest he’s interested in an NFL job.

According to the New York Daily News, one job in particular appeals to the former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the report:

Harbaugh has yet to receive a contract extension at Michigan, so he may be pondering a move to the NFL.

On the NFL coaching merry-go-round, the next few weeks will be fascinating.

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job