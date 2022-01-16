One NFL job has reportedly “piqued” Jim Harbaugh’s interest.
On Sunday, speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s possible return to the NFL grew.
Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling around him more than the ones swirling around him last year (when he was under fire at Michigan).
The head coach of the Michigan Wolverines hasn’t said much else, but reports continue to suggest he’s interested in an NFL job.
According to the New York Daily News, one job in particular appeals to the former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.
According to the report:
Harbaugh has yet to receive a contract extension at Michigan, so he may be pondering a move to the NFL.
On the NFL coaching merry-go-round, the next few weeks will be fascinating.
Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job
Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job
When I first heard Jim Harbaugh’s name being bandied about during this hiring cycle, I thought it was a leverage play by Harbaugh to squeeze Michigan for more money coming off a College Football Playoff berth.
But I was extremely interested to learn from reliable sources that 1) Harbaugh’s NFL interest is genuine and that 2) the Giants’ vacancy intrigues him and he’d pick up the phone if they called.