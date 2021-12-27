One NFL Playoff Matchup Is ‘Most Likely’ To Happen, According To ESPN’s Computer

1 NFL Playoff Matchup Is ‘Most Likely’ To Take Place, According To ESPN’s Computer

The regular season of the 2021 NFL is still two weeks away, but the playoff picture is starting to take shape.

Six of the fourteen playoff teams have already been determined, and the computers are now calculating possible matchups.

Five potential wildcard matchups have the best odds of occurring, according to ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder.

Surprisingly, one potential matchup is almost a coin flip away – and it involves two teams who haven’t yet confirmed their spots.

A matchup between the Patriots and the Bills in the wildcard round has a 49 percent chance of happening, according to the ESPN Football Power In model.

That’s significantly better than the second-placed Colts-Bengals matchup, which has odds of 37%.

A matchup between the Cardinals and the Rams, two playoff-bound teams, has a 33% chance of taking place.

The Eagles-Bucs and Cardinals-Cowboys are tied for fourth place with a 26% chance of taking place.

ESPN Computer Says 1 NFL Playoff Matchup ‘Most Likely’ To Happen

ESPN Computer Says 1 NFL Playoff Matchup ‘Most Likely’ To Happen