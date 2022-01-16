One NFL quarterback, according to Shannon Sharpe, is not the solution.

Shannon Sharpe believes that one NFL quarterback is not the solution.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had a difficult day on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay blew out Philadelphia, 31-15, in a game that was not as close as the final score suggests.

All game long, the Hurts struggled to pass the ball.

For much of the game, he threw multiple interceptions and appeared flustered.

Shannon Sharpe, a FOX NFL analyst, made his feelings about Hurts crystal clear after the game.

“His problem has long been throwing accurately and consistently.

It’s been bothering him all season long.

The Eagles will keep looking for a solution.

The Hall of Famer tweeted on Sunday, “It’s just that simple.”

