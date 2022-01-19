One NFL team is said to be interested in hiring Chip Kelly.

Chip Kelly hasn’t coached in the NFL in five years. That drought could be over if one of the league’s head coaches gave him another chance.

Kelly recently re-signed with the UCLA Bruins after receiving interest from a number of football programs.

One of these programs was in the National Football League.

Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, reportedly wanted to hire Kelly as his offensive coordinator.

Kelly, on the other hand, chose to stay at the collegiate level and will be the head coach of UCLA for the next few years.

Kelly could have been Rhule’s offensive coordinator if Rhule had pressed him harder, though it’s unclear why Kelly wanted to return to the NFL.

“As the (hashtag)Panthers’ next offensive coordinator, Matt Rhule is looking for experience.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, “Sources say Rhule also sent some feelers Chip Kelly’s way (not sure if he officially interviewed) before Kelly re-upped to stay at UCLA.”

