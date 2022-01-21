One NFL team “should” have a new general manager today, according to a report.

One NFL team appears to be on the verge of hiring a general manager on Friday, and it appears to be one of three finalists.

Joe Schoen, Ryan Poles, and Adam Peters are the finalists for the Giants’ general manager position, according to Jordan Raanan.

All three have been interviewed for the job multiple times.

Report: 1 NFL Team “Should” Have A New GM Today

