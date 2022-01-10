One NFL vacancy has already been linked to Brian Flores.

Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, may not be out of work for long.

Flores was released by the Dolphins on Monday morning.

It was a surprising move for a variety of reasons, particularly given Miami’s 9-8 record this season despite the absence of a true star quarterback.

Flores is well-liked in the NFL.

It’ll only be a matter of time before he gets another shot at being an NFL head coach.

The Houston Texans have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Flores.

“I have to wonder if the Texans are watching the Brian Flores firing and making a move as a result,” NFL analyst Matt Miller wrote.

“It’s long been rumored that a Patriots-connected HC would be preferred.”

I have to wonder if the Texans see the Brian Flores firing and make a move based off it. Long-rumored that they’d prefer a Patriots-connected HC there. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2022

Brian Flores has worked with several people in the Texans’ front office, including GM Nick Caserio. https://t.co/9wedMduzO0 — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) January 10, 2022