One of the Bears’ head coaches is said to be’very smitten.’

The Bears are rumored to be’very smitten’ with one of their head coaches.

Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, met with the Chicago Bears this week for an interview.

The 40-year-old is now reportedly “very, very smitten” by Chicago’s front office.

Two factors, according to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, were crucial in luring Flores to the team on Thursday.

“They have to talk to Flores and say, ‘Okay, the general manager hire is going to be someone you’re comfortable with and want to be connected with,'” Robinson said on Peacock’s Brother From Another.

“It will also be someone who is comfortable with you taking the reins of the organization, i.e.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are the stars of this film.

“It’ll be a very coach-driven organization first, with a GM not on the second tier, but just a little bit behind the head coach.”

For the Chicago Bears, Brian Flores would be a no-brainer hire.

We’ll have to wait and see if he wants to work for an organization tainted by so much recent dysfunction.

Regardless, Flores is the No. 1 overall pick.

If there is only one candidate on the market, the Bears would be wise to go all-in.

