‘One of the most comical own goals of all time!’: Lyon defender red-faced after calamitous strike past own keeper vs PSG (VIDEO)

Spare a thought for Lyon’s Brazilian defender Fernando Marcal who had a night to forget against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, scoring what will go down as one of the most bizarre (and sweetly struck) own goals you will ever see.

Playing away from home against the most dominant team in French football is a tricky enough task as it is, but it is made all that harder if your team’s players are sending thunderbolt shots into the roof of your own goalkeeper’s net, and this is a position that that Lyon – and in particular Marcal – found themselves in during the Ligue 1 fixture at Le Parc des Princes.

Already two goals down to strikes by Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, Marcal’s moment of madness came as PSG’s German playmaker Julian Draxler played a non-threatening low cross into the box.

Apparently overestimating the danger around him, the Brazilian reacted by powering the ball directly into his own goal from six yards out as astonished supporters from both teams looked on in disbelief.

Must be one of the most comical own goals of all time. #PSGLyonpic.twitter.com/wAU6Nve15I — Raffaele👕 (@MrSydneyFC) February 10, 2020

PSG have just scored one of the most bizarre goals ever seen.All credit to the Lyon defender Fernando Marçal for absolutely lashing it into his own net. https://t.co/12ko4WQgmj — Jack (@Jack_Law1999) February 9, 2020

Afterwards, the player appeared as if he wanted the ground to swallow him up but the own goal proved to be a temporary fillip for Lyon as they pulled two goals back in the first seven minutes of the second half, only for Edinson Cavani to reassert the two-goal advantage with a little over 10 minutes remaining.

The win extends PSG’s advantage across the French top division to 12 points ahead of Marseille, but the real takeaway from the game will unquestionably be Fernando Marcal’s unfortunate impact on the fixture.