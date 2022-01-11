One person is preventing the expansion of the college football playoffs, according to a report.

One person is obstructing the expansion of the college football playoffs, according to a report.

Over the last few months, there have been numerous discussions about expanding the College Football Playoff.

However, it’s unclear whether or not this will occur.

Prior to the start of the national championship game on Monday, it was announced that the College Football Playoff’s leaders had failed to reach an agreement on expanding the four-team field.

According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, the leaders of the Playoffs haven’t ruled out the possibility of expansion before the current contract expires.

The agreement is currently in place until the 2025 season.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy spoke with SiriusXM on Tuesday about the Playoff’s future.

He claims that the deal is being held up by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

Warren, according to McElroy, will not budge on having Power Five conference champions receive automatic bids.

