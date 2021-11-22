One play was ‘borrowed’ from another team, according to the Packers.

The Packers have admitted that they ‘borrowed’ one play from another team.

Teams do steal plays from other teams in the NFL, and the Packers admitted to stealing one from the Rams on Monday.

While the Packers were down 23-10 to the Vikings in the third quarter, it happened.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers feigned a handoff, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown caught the ball.

After coming in motion from the right side, the ball was flipped to Brown.

The play ended up going for 11 yards, and Rodgers stated after the game that he wanted to emulate Matthew Stafford’s performance.

In his post-game press conference, Rodgers said, “We borrowed that play for an offense very similar to ours, and I just tried to mimic what I saw Matt Stafford do on the clip.”

When the Rams played the Texans on Halloween, the original play took place.

Stafford faked a handoff and tossed it to Robert Woods, who took it 17 yards to the house.

With this Sunday’s game between these two teams, it’s possible that both teams will run this play.

At 4:25 p.m., the game begins.

Both teams are looking to avenge losses in this game at 8:00 p.m. ET.

