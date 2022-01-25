One possibility has been crossed off Aaron Rodgers’ list.

One possibility has been eliminated by Aaron Rodgers.

When it comes to Aaron Rodgers’ future, there are a lot of options.

But one thing the star quarterback has ruled out is returning to the game once he’s made his decision.

Rodgers pondered his options for the future during his weekly appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers Has Crossed 1 Possibility Off The List

Aaron Rodgers Has Crossed 1 Possibility Off The List

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tells @PatMcAfeeShow that the one thing he won’t do is retire and then come back a year later. But everything else is on the table (staying/asking for trade/permanently retiring) and the first thing he has to decide is if he’s committed to still playing. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2022