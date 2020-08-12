One stumbling block remains as Liverpool close in on Thiago

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago is keen to join Liverpool after holding talks with Jurgen Klopp, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Thiago has been heavily linked with a €35m move to the Reds recently. The midfielder is unsettled at Bayern Munich, and could be one of the few missing pieces to be added to Liverpool’s title winning squad.

While Liverpool are yet to meet Bayern’s asking price, they have reportedly managed to convince the player. With his contract in Munich up next year, Thiago is ready to move on.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claimed ten days ago that Thiago is “very likely” to join Liverpool this summer and Romano insists the player is keen.

“Jurgen Klopp wants the player and Thiago wants to play for Liverpool,” Romano said on the Pod Save The Ball podcast. “Thiago and Klopp have been in talks for weeks, he wants to join Liverpool.”

However, the one stumbling block that still remains is the price with the Reds keen for Bayern to lower their demands for the 29-year-old.

“Liverpool don’t want to pay Bayern’s asking price and have not submitted a bid,” Romano added.

Liverpool are being frugal in the current market having already pulled out of a deal for Timo Werner over RB Leipzig’s valuation of the player.

Former Reds midfielder John Barnes recently warned against the deal, he told BBC Sport: “With the midfield being very workmanlike, they are a lot of points better off than everybody else. The reason you can have two full-backs attacking at the same time and three strikers is because they have three hard-working midfielders to protect that situation.

“If you get another creative midfielder and you want your full-backs and front three to attack, then maybe you are going to concede more goals.

“Manchester City have got how many creative players in their midfield? But Liverpool finished 20-odd points ahead of them. Maybe Man City should say: ‘Let’s get more hard-working players in midfield so we can catch Liverpool.’”