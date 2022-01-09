One team, according to Tony Romo, has a chance to make a leap in 2022.

One team, according to Tony Romo, has a chance to make a leap forward in 2022.

Tony Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who now works as a CBS analyst, has identified one team that has the potential to make a significant improvement in 2022.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, and Romo will be on the call.

The Buccaneers are fighting for a playoff spot, while the Panthers have already been eliminated.

The Panthers had a disappointing season in Year 2 of the Matt Rhule era, as they entered the season with playoff hopes.

While Carolina was a disappointment this season, Romo believes they have the potential to make a significant improvement in 2022.

However, Romo believes that one thing is required this offseason: a better offensive line.

On CBS on Sunday night, Romo said, “This is the team that takes a leap next season if they get an offensive line.”