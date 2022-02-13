One team has been mentioned in connection with a Tom Brady comeback.

One team has been mentioned as a possible destination for a Tom Brady comeback.

Earlier this year, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League.

Will the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, however, retire?

It isn’t universally accepted.

Many people believe Brady will come out of retirement at some point.

Will he play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again or for another team?

Brady wants to play for the 49ers, according to one ex-Patriots quarterback.

“I just think that (joining the 49ers) is what Brady’s focused on,” Scott Zolak said on Tuesday’s episode of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand.”

“He’s been focused on it for two years, and they have to deal Jimmy, and (Brady) knows (Trey) Lance isn’t ready, and he knows that team is built to win right now.”

That appeals to him.

Another one that’s appealing is one that’s plug-and-play.

“… If you trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Tampa Bay for Tom Brady’s rights and then let him decide when he’s ready to play, you’re an instant Western contender.”

Several other fans concur.

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned For A Tom Brady Comeback

If Tom Brady is an option for 2022 the #49ers need to do it. Can’t make the same mistake twice. — Jack Hammer (@JackHammer_NFL) February 10, 2022

Tom Brady to the 49ers? Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2022

Brady and Gronk are joining the San Francisco 49ers. Save this tweet. Tom never said “I’m announcing my retirement” HE NEVER RETIRED!?!? He is playing the system. The whole league just got played. #TomBradypic.twitter.com/rBhM6zmKuG — The Back Shop Podcast (@backshoppc) February 1, 2022